Home States Odisha

Rural Techno Park on low cost housing

Four low cost housing models developed by CBRI, Roorkee are on display while efforts are on to add two more designs within next 2-4 months, said Superintending Engineer Siba Narayan Barik.

Published: 28th August 2018 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In its bid to promote affordable housing for rural poor through demonstration of appropriate rural housing technologies, Odisha Government has set up a Rural Technology Park on the campus of State Institute of Rural Development (SIRD) here.“The Rural Technology Park would lay emphasis on introduction of appropriate technological inputs for improving productivity and quality of construction with different building materials, techniques and technology,” Chief Secretary AP Padhi said after inaugurating the park.

Padhi said the park will help for skill enhancement of labourers and members of self help groups through training and capacity building programmes with better use of local resources and entrepreneurial skills. It will be a platform for introduction of new and innovative technologies developed by reputed organisations like Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) and young rural entrepreneurs, he said.

The park will also showcase a large number of  rural technologies for its demonstration, dissemination and adoption to benefit a larger group of people who are not beneficiaries of Government housing schemes.
As the State Government has set an ambitious target to construct seven lakh pucca houses during the current financial year, extension of appropriate technology and quality construction materials to beneficiaries is of paramount importance, he added.Four low cost housing models developed by CBRI, Roorkee are on display while efforts are on to add two more designs within next 2-4 months, said Superintending Engineer Siba Narayan Barik.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
State Institute of Rural Development Rural Technology Park Central Building Research Institute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love