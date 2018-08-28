Staff crunch in marine PS exposes coastal security  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Acute shortage of manpower and inadequate equipment in marine police stations at Aryapalli and Patisunapur along Ganjam coast have raised concern over the country’s coastal security.

At present, the marine police station at Aryapalli is manned by 17 personnel including an inspector, an assistant sub-inspector, five Havildars, seven constables, a driver and two boat crew members against a sanctioned strength of 81. The Government had sanctioned an inspector, six sub-inspectors, six assistant sub-inspectors, 16 Havildars, 48 constables and 14 boat crew members posts for the police station.

Similarly, two interceptor boats of the police station, which were damaged in cyclone Phailin in 2013, are yet to be repaired by the State Government. As a result, the personnel use rented boats of Forest department for patrolling the sea.Similar situation prevails at Patisunapur which was set up in 2014. With no patrolling boats and a handful of staff, it struggles to maintain vigil along the 35-km coastline between Haripur and Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border.

Earlier, the police station was functioning from a rented house and now has been shifted to its new building at an isolated location near the sea beach. The inspector also manages the affairs of Golanthara police station as a second officer.One of the interceptor boats is fitted with eco-sounder, radar, night vision lens, global positioning system. Having 12 tonne capacity, the boat costs Rs 2.35 crore. The other five-tonne capacity boat costs Rs 1.25 crore.

“The higher officials have been apprised of basic requirements of the police stations but to no avail. The Home department is contemplating to provide new boats and other amenities soon,” said a senior police officer on condition of anonymity.The Centre had launched the coastal security scheme in 2005 in nine coastal States including Odisha to plug critical gaps in policing the long coastline.

Security challenge

Aryapalli marine police station being manned by 17 personnel against a sanctioned strength of 81

Two interceptor boats damaged in cyclone Phailin in 2013 yet to be repaired

Patisunapur inspector also manages the affairs of Golanthara police station as a second officer

Shortage of personnel, interceptor boats, arms and ammunition have been compromising coastal security endeavours