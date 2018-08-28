Home States Odisha

Staff crunch in marine PS exposes coastal security  

 Acute shortage of manpower and inadequate equipment in marine police stations at Aryapalli and Patisunapur along Ganjam coast have raised concern over the country’s coastal security. 

Published: 28th August 2018 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Acute shortage of manpower and inadequate equipment in marine police stations at Aryapalli and Patisunapur along Ganjam coast have raised concern over the country’s coastal security. 
At present, the marine police station at Aryapalli is manned by 17 personnel including an inspector, an assistant sub-inspector, five Havildars, seven constables, a driver and two boat crew members against a sanctioned strength of 81. The Government had sanctioned an inspector, six sub-inspectors, six assistant sub-inspectors, 16 Havildars, 48 constables and 14 boat crew members posts for the police station.

Similarly, two interceptor boats of the police station, which were damaged in cyclone Phailin in 2013, are yet to be repaired by the State Government. As a result, the personnel use rented boats of Forest department for patrolling the sea.Similar situation prevails at Patisunapur which was set up in 2014. With no patrolling boats and a handful of staff, it struggles to maintain vigil along the 35-km coastline between Haripur and Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border.

Earlier, the police station was functioning from a rented house and now has been shifted to its new building at an isolated location near the sea beach. The inspector also manages the affairs of Golanthara police station as a second officer.One of the interceptor boats is fitted with eco-sounder, radar, night vision lens, global positioning system. Having 12 tonne capacity, the boat costs Rs 2.35 crore. The other five-tonne capacity boat costs Rs 1.25 crore.

“The higher officials have been apprised of basic requirements of the police stations but to no avail. The Home department is contemplating to provide new boats and other amenities soon,” said a senior police officer on condition of anonymity.The Centre had launched the coastal security scheme in 2005 in nine coastal States including Odisha to plug critical gaps in policing the long coastline. 

Security challenge
Aryapalli marine police station being manned by 17 personnel against a sanctioned strength of 81
Two interceptor boats damaged in cyclone Phailin in 2013 yet to be repaired
Patisunapur inspector also manages the affairs of Golanthara police station as a second officer
Shortage of personnel, interceptor boats, arms and ammunition have been compromising coastal security endeavours

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Staff crunch marine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love