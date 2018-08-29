Home States Odisha

Bereaved man gives up daughter for adoption

Seven days after his wife died after consuming cake prepared from mango kernel powder, a tribal man of Mainapadar village gave up his eight-month old daughter for adoption.

Utkal Balashram manager B Suman with the eight-month-old Rahsmeri | Express

By Express News Service

Abhinash Santa said his family does not have a woman member to take care of the baby, Rashmeri, which prompted him to take the rather-difficult decision.

His wife Pramila and two other women members of the Santa family had perished in the mango kernel tragedy on August 21.

As Collector Ajit Mishra learnt of the tribal man’s decision, he visited Abhinash’s residence and directed the District Child Protection officials to counsel the bereaved family members to give Rashmeri for adoption.  Subsequently, District Child Protection Officer Suresh Patnaik brought Rashmeri to the adoption agency run by Utkal Balasram where she will be provided residential care.

