Home States Odisha

BJD MPs and MLAs to donate salary for Kerala

All BJD MPs and MLAs including Ministers will donate one month’s salary for relief and rehabilitation of flood affected people in Kerala.

Published: 29th August 2018 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All BJD MPs and MLAs including Ministers will donate one month’s salary for relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected people in Kerala. While a decision to this effect has been taken by the party, it will formally be approved at the meeting of BJD Legislature Party on September 3, sources said.

The Legislature Party will meet for monsoon session of the Assembly which will begin from September 4.
The decision was taken following a letter by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha to all

MPs and MLAs requesting to donate one month’s salary to flood-hit people of Kerala.
Meanwhile, the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) on Tuesday donated Rs 8 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for the flood-affected State. The fund was collected by BCJD from all 30 districts of the State.

A delegation of BCJD led by its president Rana Pratap Patra presented a demand draft of `8 lakh to the Chief Minister.

Several other organisations and individuals also donated to the CMRF for flood-hit people of Kerala by meeting the Chief Minister at the State Secretariat.

