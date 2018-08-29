Ensure road safety, DGP tells OMVD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The first batch of Cadet Sub-Inspectors (Traffic) of Odisha Motor Vehicle Department (OMVD) graduated from the Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA) here on Tuesday.

For the first time in BPSPA’s history, the academy trained 16 cadet SIs of OMVD who had joined the academy on January 8 and underwent six months basic course training.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dr RP Sharma gave away certificates and trophies to best performing cadets at the passing out parade after taking the ceremonial salute.

In his address, he said road safety has assumed great significance in recent years and provision of a ‘Safe Road’ to various categories of road users is a challenge. The OMVD should work sincerely to ensure road safety by way of proper enforcement, the DGP added.

Additional DG and Director of BPSPA Arun Kumar Sarangi informed that the cadet SIs were trained on subjects like organisation and administration, major criminal Acts, traffic control laws, minor Acts, computer, Indian Constitution, human rights, forensics and photography.

They were also taught enforcement of MV laws, regulation of traffic, road safety, designing of road and awareness on accident-free zone. Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda and SP, BPSPA Sara Sharma also spoke.