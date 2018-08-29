Home States Odisha

Farmer death triggers resentment

The death of a farmer of Palshada village under Paikmal block in the district led to protests on the Sohela-Paikmal road at Gaurjuri Chowk on Monday evening.

Published: 29th August 2018

By Express News Service

BARGARH:  The death of a farmer of Palshada village under Paikmal block in the district led to protests on the Sohela-Paikmal road at Gaurjuri Chowk on Monday evening. According to sources, one Gobinda Biswal (50) allegedly died of shock after returning from the on-going agitation in front of Palshada Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) over delay in disbursement of insurance claims under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY) for the crop loss during 2017 kharif season.

The farmers are on an agitation in front of Palshada PACS office from August 23 over the demand. On Monday morning, Gobinda went to the agitation spot and returned in the evening. Sometime later he died in his house. The death triggered resentment among farmers, who alleged that Gobinda died due to severe mental pressure because of the delay in disbursement of insurance claims.

They staged the road block with the farmer’s body demanding disbursement of insurance money on the basis of the crop cutting report. Farmer leader Hara Bania said, the farmers of Paikmal block are yet to receive their insurance claims under PMFBY.

