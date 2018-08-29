Focus on pipe water in Amrut cities

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Tuesday directed the Urban Development department to provide pipe water supply to all households in nine urban areas covered under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) scheme on a priority basis. Reviewing sanctioned projects at the State level high power committee meeting, Chief Secretary AP Padhi directed the department to ensure delivery of services to people within the scheduled time.

Projects to be prioritised under the scheme include drinking water supply, improvement of sewerage system, parks and playgrounds. The review revealed that 192 projects including 130 pipe water supply, 14 sewerage/septage and 48 parks have been approved and tendered. Work orders have been issued against 187 projects while 42 projects have been completed.

These projects involve investment of around `1,810 crore. Under Amrut scheme, project costs are shared by the Central and State Governments on 50:50 basis. These projects are being implemented in the cities of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Berhampur, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Balasore, Bhadrak and Baripada.