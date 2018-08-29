Home States Odisha

Forest land titles under food panel lens

35 per cent of beneficiaries yet to get individual forest rights due to delay in demarcation of land.

By Bijoy Pradhan
BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha retains the top position in implementation of Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006, nearly 35 per cent of the beneficiaries are yet to get individual forest rights due to delay in demarcation of land.

Though the State Government claims to have distributed 4,19,150 titles under FRA, demarcation of land has been completed only in 2,74,314 cases. Correction of record of rights (RoR) is yet to be made for 2,99,754 titles (58 per cent of the total titles issued).

Expressing concern over delay in implementation of the FRA, Chairperson of Odisha State Food Commission Ranglal Jamuda has shot off letters to Collectors of all districts to complete demarcation for handing over rightful possession of land vested in favour of FRA beneficiaries without further delay as this was linked to food and nutritional security of the forest dwellers.

“Demarcation of individual forest rights (IFR) land is still incomplete in 20 districts. While demarcation of land is pending in 1,44,834 cases, nearly 84 per cent of this pendency is related to six districts of Keonjhar (38,795), Nabarangpur (26,983), Koraput (25,948), Sundargarh (17,795), Kandhamal (7,088) and Mayurbhanj ((5,544),” Jamuda said.

Puri district has achieved the dubious distinction of not covering a single beneficiary under FRA. The district authorities have rejected all proposals received from Gram Sabhas and are yet to review the proposals despite repeated orders from the State Government.

Attributing the delay in demarcation of land in favour of identified beneficiaries to hold-up in correction of records including maps, official sources said the district authorities are facing legal challenges during alienation of both revenue and forest land.

Title issued to tribals and other traditional forest dwellers is of no use as they are unable to take up agricultural activities or construct house on the land they have been allotted, the sources added.
Of 57,872 IFR titles distributed in Keonjhar district, 48,888 revenue land and 7,093 forest land cases are pending for correction of records.

In July last year, the State Government had directed the Collectors to complete the process of demarcation of land allotted to beneficiaries under FRA by end of December, 2017.

With little progress being achieved in this regard despite the directive, the recently held Tribal Advisory Committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has decided to complete the process of land demarcation by March 31, 2019.

