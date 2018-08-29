Home States Odisha

Life rests on a sling for Ganjam, Gajapati villagers

The fate of people living in remote areas of Gajapati and Ganjam districts precariously depends on a sling.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The fate of people living in remote areas of Gajapati and Ganjam districts precariously depends on a sling. Proving false the tall claims of the State Government on providing healthcare to tribals living in remote locations, two families had to opt for a sling to shift their ailing relatives to hospital in the absence of roads and ambulance service.

On Tuesday, one Balia Sahu (62) of Hajapalli village in Jagannathprasad block of Ganjam district had to be shifted to his house on a sling after he fell on an agriculture field, around 1.5 km from his home. As the village has no road, the villagers use embankments of farmlands to walk. Sahu was returning home after collecting kerosene from Kudutei village when he slipped and seriously injured his leg. Hearing his screams of pain, some workers in nearby field shifted him to his house in a sling.

In another incident on Monday, one Minati Raita of Guibedi village under Nuagada block of Gajapati district complained of labour pain following which her parents called  up the ambulance service to take her to R Udayagiri hospital for delivery. But, the ambulance had to wait at Bayaguda village, around 5 km from Guibedi, as there was no road. Minati’s parents carried her on a sling to the ambulance but she delivered a baby girl on the way.

