Man kills wife suspecting infidelity

A 38-year-old man stoned his wife to death suspecting her fidelity at Gokulpur Upar Sahi village of Govindpur panchayat within Tangi police limits on Monday night.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 38-year-old man stoned his wife to death suspecting her fidelity at Gokulpur Upar Sahi village of Govindpur panchayat within Tangi police limits on Monday night. The deceased was identified as 33-year-old Damayanti Nayak.

Police said the accused, Balaram Nayak, used to fight with Damayanti frequently suspecting her affair with a neighbour. On the ill-fated night, both had a heated argument over the issue following which Balaram, in a fit of rage, hit his wife’s head repeatedly with a grinding stone, killing her on the spot.  “After committing the crime, the accused was trying to flee the spot but was nabbed by police”, said Tangi IIC Bimal Kumar Barik.

