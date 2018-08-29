Nalco seeks Russian investment in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: State-Owned aluminium major National Aluminium Company (Nalco) on Tuesday sought investments from Russian companies for the aluminium downstream park at Angul, jointly developed by Nalco and Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO).

At the seventh session of the India-Russia sub-group on mining, under the India-Russia Working Group on modernisation and industrial cooperation, in New Delhi, Nalco Chairman and Managing Director TK Chand projected the aluminium park to identify areas of cooperation and collaboration. Noting that Russia has shown interest in technology collaboration, Chand spoke of the potential of downstream aluminium industries in India and its role in the future growth of domestic aluminium sector.

This, industry experts say, will bring in Russian high-end technology in downstream units of the park and help the aluminium park achieve global standards. This apart, collaboration for strategic minerals like cobalt, lithium etc, has also been agreed upon. Pursuant to this, top global companies like UC Rusal, Ms KJTS and Ms UHM will be visiting Odisha, Chand added.