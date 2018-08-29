Home States Odisha

Nalco seeks Russian investment in Odisha

This, industry experts say, will bring in Russian high-end technology in downstream units of the park and help the aluminium park achieve global standards.

Published: 29th August 2018 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: State-Owned aluminium major National Aluminium Company (Nalco) on Tuesday sought investments from Russian companies for the aluminium downstream park at Angul, jointly developed by Nalco and Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO).

At the seventh session of the India-Russia sub-group on mining, under the India-Russia Working Group on modernisation and industrial cooperation, in New Delhi, Nalco Chairman and Managing Director TK Chand projected the aluminium park to identify areas of cooperation and collaboration. Noting that Russia has shown interest in technology collaboration, Chand spoke of the potential of downstream aluminium industries in India and its role in the future growth of domestic aluminium sector.

This, industry experts say, will bring in Russian high-end technology in downstream units of the park and help the aluminium park achieve global standards. This apart, collaboration for strategic minerals like cobalt, lithium etc, has also been agreed upon. Pursuant to this, top global companies like UC Rusal, Ms KJTS and Ms UHM will be visiting Odisha, Chand added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Aluminium Company Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor