OCSE prelims on October 28

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the Odisha Civil Services Examination (OCSE)-2018, the Odisha Public Service Commission has invited online applications from candidates for 218 Group -A and Group B vacancies.

The OCSE-2018 preliminary exam will be held on October 28. Accordingly, candidates have been asked to fill the application form online through the website www.opsconline.gov.in. between September 3 and October 3 and deposit `300 (non-refundable) towards application fee by October 5.

Differently-abled persons, whose permanent disability is more than 40 per cent and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, have been exempted from the fee. The examination will be conducted for 60 OAS seats, 15 OPS seats, 21 OFS seats in Group A category and six OCS seats, 61 ORS seats, 39 OT&AS seats and 16 OES seats in Group B category.