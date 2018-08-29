Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches 'Heartbeats for Hockey' campaign ahead of Men's World Cup

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 90-day countdown has begun for the Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018, scheduled to be held here from November 28 to December 16. In a unique campaign to attract more hockey fans to the State Capital for the sporting carnival, Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik launched 'Heartbeats for Hockey' campaign on the occasion of National Sports Day on Wednesday. He also unveiled the countdown clock to showcase 90 days to go for the Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup-2018. It will rhyme with the heart of India and the rhythm of Odisha in the run up to the mega sporting event.

The campaign aims at spreading the passion and love for the game in the lead up to the Hockey World Cup which is being organised at the sprawling Kalinga Stadium. The campaign urges people to pledge their support for the game saying: "My heart beats for hockey, does yours?" Organisers appealed the country to give a billion plus hearts for the event and sought support from every Indian for the game.

As part of the campaign a specially designed and technology-enabled hockey stick will be placed at hockey heartlands of Rourkela, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Bhopal and Imphal. An on-ground discussion platform - 'Hockey Adda' was launched to amplify the campaign. Each time anyone holds the custom-made hockey stick, it will record his or her heartbeat as a pledge to support hockey. The heartbeats of fans and people would be presented at the opening ceremony of the tournament.'Heartbeat Centres' will also be set up in selected cities including Jalandhar, Lucknow, Ranchi, New Delhi and Chennai and others to promote the world cup.

Paying tributes to legendary Dhyan Chand on his birthday which is being celebrated as National Sports Day, the Chief Minister said the illustrious sports person is the source of inspiration for millions and millions of hockey lovers.

"Hockey has a prominent place in the sports history of Odisha. The State has produced brilliant hockey players, who have brought laurels for the country at the international sports arena. The World Cup is hockey's highest ranking tournament for which my Government is taking all possible steps to organise it in a befitting manner and ensure for its grand success," Naveen said.

The Chief Minister presented prestigious Biju Patnaik Sports Award 2017 to hockey players Sunita Lakra and Amit Rohidas while Biju Patnaik Bravery Award was conferred on Mamata Dalei and Biswajit Puhan. Naveen congratulated all award winners on their achievements and wished them further success in their sporting endeavors. "I hope they would continue to bring glory to the country and the State as well," he added.

Among others, Sports and Youth Services Minister Chandra Sarathi Behera, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi, Olympian Dilip Tirkey, Tourism and Sports Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev, Sports Director Vineel Krishna and Hockey India CEO Eleena Norman were present.