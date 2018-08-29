OTDC books OYO for hotel rooms

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) has signed a pact with online travel agent and room aggregator OYO to tide over shortage of hotel rooms during the Hockey Men’s World Cup.

As part of the agreement, OYO will increase the inventory of rooms on its platform and attempt to take on board hotels and home stays in Odisha to meet the enhanced demand for accommodation during the world cup.

OTDC will promote the accommodation services offered by OYO to guests through website integration and other means. It has plans to enter into similar arrangements with other interested online travel agents to meet the requirements.

OYO will set up a help desk at transit places including airport, railway station and bus terminals five days prior to and during the world cup. A dedicated phone line will be opened to create and manage bookings coming from the guests.

Tourism and Sports Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev said OYO is doing well both nationally and internationally. “With the hockey world cup a few months away, we expect to witness a massive footfall of visitors. The agreement will help enhance the guest experience,” he said.

With Bhubaneswar hosting the world cup from November 28 to December 16, the State Government expects a footfall of about 10,000 to 15,000 international tourists during the mega sporting event.

Though the City has nearly 600 rooms in star category hotels, these will be mostly occupied by players and executives of the playing countries.

Apart from hoteliers at Cuttack and Puri, corporate houses, IT companies as well as management and technical institutions have been urged to spare guest houses for accommodating hockey fans who are expected to throng the State during the event.

The Tourism department has also planned packages for nearly 500 tourists during the world cup. They will be provided accommodation and tickets for watching matches besides sightseeing.

Founder and CEO of OYO Ritesh Agarwal said it is a matter of great honour and pride to partner with OTDC. “We are really excited to offer quality and beautiful living spaces to sports enthusiasts visiting Bhubaneswar,” he said.

“As the Capital gears up for the spectacular event, our team is working round the clock to ensure that our current chain of 160 OYO hotels with 1600 exclusive rooms is ready to delight the guests,” Agarwal added.