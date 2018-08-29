Home States Odisha

Rising water level in dam poses threat to Gurupriya bridge

The rapidly rising water level in Chitrakonda dam has left the officials of Works and Water Resources Departments worried.

Published: 29th August 2018 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The rapidly rising water level in Chitrakonda dam has left the officials of Works and Water Resources Departments worried. Apprehensions are being raised over the safety of Gurupriya bridge where the water is flowing just two metres below the structure.

The water was flowing at 1511.1 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 1516 feet on Tuesday. The Works department sources said water may touch bearing and girders causing damage to Gurupriya.
To protect the structure, the Works department officials are trying to persuade their Water Resources counterparts  to open the gates once the water reaches 1,512 feet.

However, the engineers say it would be against the agreement signed between Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Requesting anonymity the engineers told this paper that had the bridge been higher, such a situation would not have arisen. The water level in the reservoir at the bridge site has touched 460.8 metres.

However, Bhubaneswar-based Executive Engineer (Design) of the Works department, Dr NC Pal, said there is no threat to the bridge at the moment as the bearings are at a height of 1,518 feet height, while the water level is at 1,511 feet.

Meanwhile, the inflow of water to the dam from 5 spills of the total 11 is 5,000 cusec and from Machhkund and Duduma diversion dam about 10,000 cusec is entering the dam. This apart, 420.77 cusec water from Balimela power house is also entering the dam, sources said.

Considering the situation, Collector Manish Agarwal called an emergency meeting here on Tuesday where it was decided to open the two gates of the dam on Wednesday at 10 am. About, 20,000 cusec flood water will be discharged. The decision to open flood gates has been taken to check the water level at Gurupriya bridge, district administration sources said.

The administration has also appealed to the people of Doraguda, Gunthawada and Nuaguda villages at the downstream to remain alert.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gurupriya bridge rising water level Chitrakonda dam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor