Rising water level in dam poses threat to Gurupriya bridge

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The rapidly rising water level in Chitrakonda dam has left the officials of Works and Water Resources Departments worried. Apprehensions are being raised over the safety of Gurupriya bridge where the water is flowing just two metres below the structure.

The water was flowing at 1511.1 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 1516 feet on Tuesday. The Works department sources said water may touch bearing and girders causing damage to Gurupriya.

To protect the structure, the Works department officials are trying to persuade their Water Resources counterparts to open the gates once the water reaches 1,512 feet.

However, the engineers say it would be against the agreement signed between Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Requesting anonymity the engineers told this paper that had the bridge been higher, such a situation would not have arisen. The water level in the reservoir at the bridge site has touched 460.8 metres.

However, Bhubaneswar-based Executive Engineer (Design) of the Works department, Dr NC Pal, said there is no threat to the bridge at the moment as the bearings are at a height of 1,518 feet height, while the water level is at 1,511 feet.

Meanwhile, the inflow of water to the dam from 5 spills of the total 11 is 5,000 cusec and from Machhkund and Duduma diversion dam about 10,000 cusec is entering the dam. This apart, 420.77 cusec water from Balimela power house is also entering the dam, sources said.

Considering the situation, Collector Manish Agarwal called an emergency meeting here on Tuesday where it was decided to open the two gates of the dam on Wednesday at 10 am. About, 20,000 cusec flood water will be discharged. The decision to open flood gates has been taken to check the water level at Gurupriya bridge, district administration sources said.

The administration has also appealed to the people of Doraguda, Gunthawada and Nuaguda villages at the downstream to remain alert.