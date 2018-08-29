SC-ST conclave in City tomorrow

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The City will host an SC-ST conclave- cum-exhibition at Mancheswar Industrial Estate on August 30. The conclave will bring Central public sector enterprises, banks, industry associations and various other agencies of the Centre and State Government under one platform.

With Odisha having nearly 40 per cent SC-ST population, the event will help share information on items and services that they can procure from SC-ST Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), create awareness of schemes like MUDRA, Stand-up India and Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for MSEs. Various other benefits for capacity building of young men and women from SC-ST community will also be made available at the first-of-its-kind conclave in the State.

The National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) integrated marketing development centre, built in an area of 1.1 lakh sq feet at Mancheswar. will also be inaugurated on the occasion. Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan and MSME Minister Giriraj Singh are slated to attend the event.