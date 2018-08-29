Home States Odisha

WB signboard in Balasore pulled down

The Collector informed that although the neighbouring State was asked to pull down the signboard, it did not respond.

Published: 29th August 2018 05:29 AM

West Bengal signboard near Udaypur sea beach pulled down by Balasore administration | Express

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A signboard that was illegally put up  by the Irrigation and Waterways department of  West  Bengal Government, near Udaypur beach in Balasore district, was pulled down by the district  administration on Tuesday.

A group of officials, including Sub-Collector Nilu Mohapatra, Jaleswar SDPO Ramchandra Gouda,  Bhograi Tehsildar Ramchandra Kisku and IIC of Udaypur-Talsari Marine police station Santosh Kumar  Behera arrived at the site with five platoons of police force and demolished the signboard.

Although, 10 police personnel of Digha police station of West Bengal came to the site, they did  not protest the demolition drive.

The Irrigation and Waterways department of West Bengal Government had illegally erected a  signboard near Udaypur beach within Bhograi block, located along the border of Balasore district on July 13. The matter was brought to the notice of the State Government, which held a meeting and informed West Bengal Government about it.

The Collector informed that although the neighbouring State was asked to pull down the signboard, it did not respond. Hence, as per the order of State Government, the signboard was pulled down on Tuesday.

