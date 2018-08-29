WB signboard in Balasore pulled down

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A signboard that was illegally put up by the Irrigation and Waterways department of West Bengal Government, near Udaypur beach in Balasore district, was pulled down by the district administration on Tuesday.

A group of officials, including Sub-Collector Nilu Mohapatra, Jaleswar SDPO Ramchandra Gouda, Bhograi Tehsildar Ramchandra Kisku and IIC of Udaypur-Talsari Marine police station Santosh Kumar Behera arrived at the site with five platoons of police force and demolished the signboard.

Although, 10 police personnel of Digha police station of West Bengal came to the site, they did not protest the demolition drive.

The Irrigation and Waterways department of West Bengal Government had illegally erected a signboard near Udaypur beach within Bhograi block, located along the border of Balasore district on July 13. The matter was brought to the notice of the State Government, which held a meeting and informed West Bengal Government about it.

The Collector informed that although the neighbouring State was asked to pull down the signboard, it did not respond. Hence, as per the order of State Government, the signboard was pulled down on Tuesday.