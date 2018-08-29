Woman delivers on road

Home States Odisha

Published: 29th August 2018

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Institutional delivery has become a dream for pregnant women of Koraput district. Owing to bad roads, 108 and 102 ambulances do not reach villages to bring the women to health centres for delivery. One such case was reported in Dasmanthpur block on Tuesday.

A 30-year-old woman of Bandhaguda village, Asai Muduli, delivered a baby boy on the road near  Kumtichua while being carried on a bamboo cot to the ambulance, which was 2 km away  from her village. She went into labour early this morning and her family members called up  the 102 ambulance service. While Dasmanthpur health centre had no 102 ambulance,  another ambulance was diverted from Damanjodi. However, it could not reach Bandhaguda  and the approach road to the village was heavily damaged in the rains.

With no other option,  Asai’s family members placed her on a makeshift cot and carried it on their shoulders for 2 km. However, Asai suffered from severe contractions midway and delivered the child at Kumtichua. The woman and her newborn were then carried to Sukraput junction where the ambulance was waiting. They were admitted to Dasmanthpur hospital where their condition is stable.

This is the sixth such incident in Dasmanthpur block and 11th in the district in the last one year. Despite frequent such incidents, neither the State Government nor local administration is doing anything to construct pucca roads to inaccessible villages of the district, alleged social activist Sarat Patnaik.

