Brahmani work gains pace, nod for 2 other phases

ROURKELA: After much delay in construction of the second bridge over Brahmani river at Rourkela, the project work has gained pace. The bridge is part of the first package for upgradation of National Highway-143 from Birmitrapur to Brahmani bypass. Sources in NHAI said test piling of load pattern and drilling for the first abutment at Brahmani bypass at Balughat has been completed and test piling for abutments 1 and 2 is underway.

However, test piling work on the other side of Brahmani at Dandiapali is yet to be taken up owing to reluctance of a section of the tribals to give up land for the purpose. Estimated cost of the first package of the 480-metre new bridge with approach roads of 2.7 km was Rs 582.83 crore but the final awarded cost to the construction firm, GKC Ltd, is much less at Rs 381.75 crore. Besides sixlane Brahmani bridge, the first package includes a two-lane bridge over Sankh river near Vedvyas adjacent to existing Sankh bridge. Test piling for the new Sankh bridge is also underway.

Another Road Over Bridge (ROB) is set to come up at TCI area near railway tracks. Reliable sources in NHAI said, on August 23 the Railway Ministry cleared General Alignment Drawing (GAD) and accordingly, the Indian Railways would construct two two-lane ROBs and handed it over to NHAI, while the current ROB would be dismantled. On the other hand, in a boost to the construction works, permissions for construction and tree felling were received for the second and third packages on August 28 and NHAI is likely to issue the mandatory letters for ‘Appointed Date’ shortly.

The final awarded cost for second package from Brahmani bypass to Rajamunda is less than the estimated cost. While the estimated cost is Rs 510.62 crore, the final awarded cost is Rs 366.56 crore. For the third package from Rajamunda to Barkote, while the estimated cost is Rs 503.88 crore the awarded cost is Rs 394 crore. Project Director, NHAI, P Madhu said the first package including second Brahmani bridge would be completed by December 2020 in 30 months time, while the other two packages would also be completed in 30 months from issue of ‘Appointed Date’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had announced the second Brahmani bridge on April 1, 2015, was at the receiving end for delay in construction work. Although Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways had laid the foundation on July 21, 2017, work started after May 23.