CM Naveen Patnaik puts officials on alert

A disaster response force has also been deployed in Bhadrak district where a flood-like situation in Salandi river has inundated many low-lying areas.

The swelling Kathajodi river in Cuttack on Wednesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the districts in the downstream of Mahanadi river facing threat of low to medium flood, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday asked officials concerned to remain prepared for any eventuality.

Reviewing the flood preparedness at the Secretariat here, Naveen asked Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi and other officials to keep a close watch on the situation.

He asked the officials to put in place adequate measures such as early warning system, timely rescue and relief operation besides supply of drinking water to tackle the possible flood situation.

The State Government has issued flood alert for 11 districts along the Mahanadi belt after 25 gates of Hirakud dam were opened on Tuesday evening following incessant rain in the upstream of the river.
After the meeting, SRC Sethi said currently, six lakh cusec of water is flowing in Mahanadi at Mundali which is expected to reach 8.5 lakh cusec anytime after Wednesday night.

Though the possibility of flood is less, the flow of water may affect low-lying areas of Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Angul, Cuttack, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda and Jajpur districts, he said.

Sethi further said NDRF and ODRAF teams have been deployed  in Puri, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack. A disaster response force has also been deployed in Bhadrak district where a flood-like situation in Salandi river has inundated many low-lying areas.

