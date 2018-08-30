Collector reviews flood preparedness

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: In view of heavy rainfall forecast for next 48 hours, Collector Yamini Sarangi reviewed the preparedness of emergency officials to meet any eventuality at a meeting here on Wednesday.

The Collector directed the irrigation officials to put sand-filled bags at Tarpur, Pankpal, Chaumuhani, Nalpur, Saranpur, Kukurkhai and Termanpur embankments of Mahanadi river and Daleighai, Balipatana, Alipingal, Machgaon of Devi river.

Essential commodities meant for public distribution system should be maintained adequately in fair price shops and the civil supplies warehouses, she said. She also appealed the officials of various departments to remain on round-the-clock alert and monitor the situation closely.

The Collector also alerted all senior officers, Block Development Officers (BDOs) and Tehsildars of eight blocks in the district and advised the people in low-lying areas to be vigilant. Similarly, all the flood shelters along the coast have been readied while control rooms have been opened at the Collectorate and all block headquarters, she added.

Meanwhile, a team of NDRF and ODRAF has reached Jagatsinghpur to meet any eventuality. On the other hand, lack of infrastructure and unsafe cyclone shelters have added to the woes of riverside villagers.