Home States Odisha

Collector reviews flood preparedness

In view of heavy rainfall forecast for next 48 hours, Collector Yamini Sarangi reviewed the preparedness of emergency officials to meet any eventuality at a meeting here on Wednesday.

Published: 30th August 2018 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: In view of heavy rainfall forecast for next 48 hours, Collector Yamini Sarangi reviewed the preparedness of emergency officials to meet any eventuality at a meeting here on Wednesday.
The Collector directed the irrigation officials to put sand-filled bags at Tarpur, Pankpal, Chaumuhani, Nalpur, Saranpur, Kukurkhai and Termanpur embankments of Mahanadi river and Daleighai, Balipatana, Alipingal, Machgaon of Devi river.

Essential commodities meant for public distribution system should be maintained adequately in fair price shops and the civil supplies warehouses, she said. She also appealed the officials of various departments to remain on round-the-clock alert and monitor the situation closely.

The Collector also alerted all senior officers, Block Development Officers (BDOs) and Tehsildars of eight blocks in the district and advised the people in low-lying areas to be vigilant. Similarly, all the flood shelters along the coast have been readied while control rooms have been opened at the Collectorate and all block headquarters, she added.

Meanwhile, a team of NDRF and ODRAF has reached Jagatsinghpur to meet any eventuality.  On the other hand, lack of infrastructure and unsafe cyclone shelters have added to the woes of riverside villagers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
heavy rainfall flood public distribution system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals