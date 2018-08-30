Home States Odisha

Corporators’ help sought for drainage revival plan

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Wednesday sought the participation and support of its corporators for effective implementation of an action plan for revival of 10 major natural drainage.

Published: 30th August 2018

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday sought the participation and support of its corporators for effective implementation of an action plan for revival of 10 major natural drainage channels in the City.

Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena and BMC Commissioner Dr Krishan Kumar sought the corporators’ support for creating awareness among citizens to voluntarily surrender land along drainage channels on which they have constructed houses affecting proper discharge of water.

Recently, the civic body had issued a notification to this effect urging residents to surrender their land for proper development of drainage channels for which they will be provided adequate compensation.”As BMC had already issued a public notice to revive 10 major drainage channels across the City, the corporators’ participation will definitely help the civic authorities implement the move in letter and spirit,” said a BMC official.

The official further informed that as per a rough estimate, more than 90 per cent structures along the drainage channels have been constructed without plan approval. The drainage division of BMC has started a survey along all the drainage channels to ascertain the extent of encroachment and number of illegal structures causing obstruction of flow of storm water. Once the obstructions are removed, the problem of urban flooding will be addressed automatically, he added

Meanwhile, Corporator of Ward no 29 SK Nizamuddin said a proposal has been placed for inclusion of provision of ‘land for land’ in the land surrender scheme. “This will help residents, who surrender their land located near a drainage channel, to get another patch of land elsewhere in the City. The proposal has been accepted at the Corporation meeting and will be placed before the State Government soon”, he informed.

