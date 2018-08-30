Five fitness centres to come up in city

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to provide affordable workouts to the city dwellers, the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) will soon set up five health and fitness centres. Informing this, Commissioner of SMC Bimalendu Ray said two fitness centres each will be set up in Sambalpur and Burla while one at Hirakud. In Sambalpur, fitness centres will be set up at Gouri Shankar Sahani Park along the Ring Road in Badbazaar and PHED Ground in Ainthapali.

In Burla, the fitness centre will be set up at Burla Stadium while land for another centre is yet to be finalised. This apart, a centre will be developed at Subash Field in Hirakud, he added. Ray said each fitness centre will be developed over an area of 40 feet x 40 feet.

The estimated cost of each centre is `70 lakh. The work order for development of fitness centres has already been issued to the selected contractor. The time period for completion of the work is six months, he informed. All the requisite fitness equipments, including treadmill, chest press, shoulder press, lat pull down, biceps curl bench, leg extension, leg press and abdominal crunch machines, will be installed. There will be separate sections for the male and female at the fitness centres.

Two instructors including a female will be engaged to guide the fitness enthusiasts at the centres, he added. Later, the fitness centres will be handed over to Sports Department and the office of District Sports Officer, Sambalpur will run and manage these. One has to pay `1000 as registration fee to join the fitness centre while the monthly fee will be `500, he informed.