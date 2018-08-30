Home States Odisha

Five fitness centres to come up in city

In Sambalpur, fitness centres will be set up at Gouri Shankar Sahani Park along the Ring Road in Badbazaar and PHED Ground in Ainthapali.

Published: 30th August 2018 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to provide affordable workouts to the city dwellers, the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) will soon set up five health and fitness centres. Informing this, Commissioner of SMC Bimalendu Ray said two fitness centres each will be set up in Sambalpur and Burla while one at Hirakud. In Sambalpur, fitness centres will be set up at Gouri Shankar Sahani Park along the Ring Road in Badbazaar and PHED Ground in Ainthapali.

In Burla, the fitness centre will be set up at Burla Stadium while land for another centre is yet to be finalised. This apart, a centre will be developed at Subash Field in Hirakud, he added. Ray said each fitness centre will be developed over an area of 40 feet x 40 feet.

The estimated cost of each centre is `70 lakh. The work order for development of fitness centres has already been issued to the selected contractor. The time period for completion of the work is six months, he informed. All the requisite fitness equipments, including treadmill, chest press, shoulder press, lat pull down, biceps curl bench, leg extension, leg press and abdominal crunch machines, will be installed. There will be separate sections for the male and female at the fitness centres.

Two instructors including a female will be engaged to guide the fitness enthusiasts at the centres, he added. Later, the fitness centres will be handed over to Sports Department and the office of District Sports Officer, Sambalpur will run and manage these. One has to pay `1000 as registration fee to join the fitness centre while the monthly fee will be `500, he informed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
fitness centres affordable workouts Sambalpur Municipal Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals