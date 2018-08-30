Home States Odisha

‘Heart Beats for Hockey’ kicks off

A billion plus hearts and support from every Indian for hockey is planned under the unique campaign.

Published: 30th August 2018 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launching ‘Heart Beats for Hockey’ campaign for upcoming Men’s Hockey World Cup at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Wednesday kicked off the 90-day countdown for the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar, starting November 28, with great fanfare and unique campaigns to create a buzz around the showpiece event. Coinciding with the National Sports Day that marks the birth anniversary of hockey legend Dhyanchand, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unveiled “My Heart Beats for Hockey” campaign and the countdown clock to spread the passion and love for hockey in the lead up to the World Cup. As part of the campaign, hockey lovers would record their heartbeats to pledge more support for the game ahead of the mega sporting event. A billion plus hearts and support from every Indian for hockey is planned under the unique campaign.

“Hockey has a prominent place in the sports history of Odisha which has produced brilliant players who have brought laurels for the country at the international sports arena. My Government is taking all steps to organise the Hockey World Cup in a befitting manner and ensure that it’s a grand success,” Naveen said. The Hockey India has also expressed its satisfaction over the preparations for the World Cup. “Odisha is no doubt the flag bearer of hockey in India at present.

The way the Government is promoting hockey is remarkable. The World Cup campaign will greatly increase the popularity of the game in the country,” Hockey India CEO Eleena Norman said. The function was attended by both former and present hockey stars of Odisha including former captain of National team Dillip Tirkey, Olympian Lazarus Barla and budding national talent Dipsan Tirkey. “There cannot be a better platform to promote hockey than the World Cup. It will take Odisha to the elite pedestal a n d have hugely positive fallouts.

It will create a global image of our State and with 16 teams and their supporters coming in, tourism will receive a great boost,” former MP Tirkey said. “The Government’s efforts are commendable. Though I have played in Olympics and international tournaments in my career, I had never witnessed such type of promotion of hockey. This will definitely inspire youngsters,” Barla contended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hockey World Cup Bhubaneswar Dillip Tirkey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals