Illegal country liquor sale thrives in Jeypore block

Illegal sale of country liquor in several villages of Jeypore block is a thriving business even as the Excise Department created a special post a few months back to check the trade.

Published: 30th August 2018

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Illegal sale of country liquor in several villages of Jeypore block is a thriving business even as the Excise Department created a special post a few months back to check the trade. According to reports, illegal sale of country liquor is rampant in Dhanpur, Umuri, Ambaguda, Ekkamba, Haida, Ambaguda, Gadap a d a r, Bariniput, Tankua, Patraput, Pujariput, Randapli, Ranigada, Kebedi, Jayantigiri, Balia and Anta panchayats.

According to sources, the traders engage villagers for preparation and sale of country liquor by supplying raw materials. The liquor is available at all possible places - along the roads, pan shops and tea outlets, said sources. Though public representatives and NGOs have been working towards ending the menace by demanding before the Excise department to check illegal liquor vending but no significant steps have been taken so far, alleged locals.

Taking into account the gravity of the situation, a special Excise Department post was created in Jeypore but the locals alleged that the officials have been acting against specific complaints only and do not conduct raids regularly in these pockets which would have been more effective in curbing the menace. Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, who had ensured shut down of liquor factory at Borrigumma a few months back, again demanded before the administration to step up measures to resolve the issue.

It has come to light that internal squabble between police and Excise officials in taking action against illegal liquor business and liquor dens, has affected enforcement of law. When police officials put the onus on Excise department to monitor the same, the latter claim it is the responsibility of police. Meanwhile, public representatives and social workers of the areas once again demanded before the district administration to take immediate steps to check the growing illegal trade of country liquor.

