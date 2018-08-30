Home States Odisha

Kargil martyr’s kin felicitated

SOA university on Wednesday felicitated the family of Kargil martyr Lance Naik Sachindananda Mallick.

Published: 30th August 2018 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: SOA university on Wednesday felicitated the family of Kargil martyr Lance Naik Sachindananda Mallick.

Mallick was martyred while fighting the enemy during Kargil war on June 28, 1999.  The university felicitated Mallick’s son Soumya and his mother Nibedita. Soumya, who is a student of 4th year Electrical Engineering in the Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), was only three years old when he lost his father.

Recently, the student was in news for writing an open letter to his father that was published in a national news magazine. The moving letter had captured his sense of loss, struggle and dreams. Vice-Chancellor of SOA Prof Amit Banerjee felicitated Soumya and his mother at a function attended by deans of different institutions, directors, professors and others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SOA university Lance Naik Sachindananda Mallick Kargil martyr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals