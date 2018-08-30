Kargil martyr’s kin felicitated

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: SOA university on Wednesday felicitated the family of Kargil martyr Lance Naik Sachindananda Mallick.

Mallick was martyred while fighting the enemy during Kargil war on June 28, 1999. The university felicitated Mallick’s son Soumya and his mother Nibedita. Soumya, who is a student of 4th year Electrical Engineering in the Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), was only three years old when he lost his father.

Recently, the student was in news for writing an open letter to his father that was published in a national news magazine. The moving letter had captured his sense of loss, struggle and dreams. Vice-Chancellor of SOA Prof Amit Banerjee felicitated Soumya and his mother at a function attended by deans of different institutions, directors, professors and others.