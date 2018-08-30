Home States Odisha

Lawyer-cops tussle takes ugly turn, PCR van set on fire

The ongoing tussle between policemen and lawyers took an ugly turn on Wednesday after a group of lawyers allegedly set a PCR van on fire in front of the RDC office.

Published: 30th August 2018 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The ongoing tussle between policemen and lawyers took an ugly turn on Wednesday after a group of lawyers allegedly set a PCR van on fire in front of the RDC office. The incident took place after a lawyer was allegedly assaulted by a few police officials at Nua Bazaar over bridge. Lawyer Debi Prasad Patnaik had an argument with some policemen following a road accident on Tuesday night. The argument took a violent turn and the policemen assaulted Patnaik.

Later, a group of lawyers gheraoed Chauliaganj police station. The members High Court Bar Association resorted to cease work protesting the alleged police atrocity. The agitating lawyers blocked the road and also staged a dharna in front of the Collectorate demanding stringent action against the cops of Chauliaganj police station allegedly involved in the incident.

Amid the ongoing agitation, the police van, belonging to Bhadrak DSP Biswanath Rout, which was parked in front of Revenue Divisional Commissioner’s office, was set on fire. In a general body meeting held under the chairmanship of president Srikant Kumar Nayak, the High Court Bar Association, while condemning the incident, sought the intervention of the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court in the incident.

The association also resolved to hold its next general body meeting on Thursday to chalk out their further course of action, High Court Bar Association secretary Satyabrata Mohanty said. The Odisha State Bar Council too condemned the attack on the lawyer and highhandedness of the police. It has called for a statewide abstention from court work to express solidarity. “The council has demanded immediate arrest and suspension of police personnel involved in the attack,” Tahali Charan Mohanty, chairman, Odisha State Bar Council, said.

On the other hand, the Commissionerate Police has stated that three separate cases have been registered in connection with the incident. An Additional DCP has been asked to conduct an enquiry and submit report at the earliest. One person named in the FIR has been detained.Appealing to the striking lawyers to maintain peace, the CP has also stated that strong action would be initiated against the guilty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lawyer-cops tussle PCR van fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals