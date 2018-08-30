Progress in Green Mahanadi Mission

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government is claimed to have achieved a remarkable progress by planting trees over an area of 6799.25 acres under ‘Green Mahanadi Mission’, a drive under which two crore saplings will be planted along the Mahanadi river and its tributaries in 2018-19.

A review of the Mission activities by Chief Secretary A P Padhi here revealed that plantation has been completed in 6799.25 acre out of the 8340.25 acre of land identified for the current financial year. Besides, avenue plantation been completed along 828 km out of 1053 km of roads targeted.

The Mission implemented jointly by the departments of Forest, Horticulture and Watershed Development has also planted fruit bearing trees in an area of 636 hectare out of 917 hectare of land. ENS