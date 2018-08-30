Home States Odisha

Rain affected await relief in Jeypore

The people affected by rain, which has been lashing Jeypore block for more than two months, are awaiting relief from the Government.

Published: 30th August 2018 06:13 AM

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The people affected by rain, which has been lashing Jeypore block for more than two months, are awaiting relief from the Government. According to reports, incessant rain for the last two months has damaged 7,000 houses and paddy as well as vegetable crops on more than 10,000 hectare in Jeypore, Nandapur, Dasmantpur, Laxmipur, Lamtaput, Borrigumma, Kotpad, Kundura and Boipariguda.

After a preliminary assessment by ground officials, the district emergency department received house damage reports of only 1300 structures while the final reports are yet to reach the revenue, agriculture and animal resources departments.

With roads and culverts washed away, connectivity to over 55 per cent villages has been affected.
Meanwhile, the affected villagers who have been visiting tehsils, block and agriculture offices for availing relief are forced to return empty-handed as the ground officials are yet to submit final reports to district administartion which in turn submits it to State Relief Commissioner who announces  the relief package.
Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bhaninipati and Kotpad MLA Chandra Sekhar Majhi are visiting flood affected villages to assess the situation, interacting with the people and are slated to take up the matter with the government.

District administration sources informed that relief would be provided to affected villagers only after a proper ground survey by the officials. However, contingency funds and health services are provided immediately, the sources added.

