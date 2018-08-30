Home States Odisha

Revamped Chandan pond to be inaugurated tomorrow

The newly renovated Chandan pond at Haripur is all set to be inaugurated this Local Self Governance Day on Friday.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The newly renovated Chandan pond at Haripur is all set to be inaugurated this Local Self Governance Day on Friday. The 50-year-old pond, spread over an area of around 13,000 sq ft, is considered sacred by the locals. Lord Radhakrishna of Haripur’s famous Madan Mohan temple enjoys water games at the pond during summer. Traders visiting the Millennium City take bath in the water body before paying obeisance to the deity.

Due to lack of proper maintenance, the condition of the pond had deteriorated to a great extent. After the local Haripur-Dolamundai Puja Committee brought it to the notice of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), the civic body undertook the pond’s renovation at a cost of `30 lakh.

“The renovation work, which was jointly undertaken by the puja committee and CMC two years back, is nearing completion,” said CMC Commissioner Bikash Mohapatra. While three bathing ghats have been constructed at the pond, high-end music systems have been installed along the ghats to play devotional songs in the mornings and evenings, he said.

Mohapatra further informed that the perimeter wall of the pond has been painted with murals to make it attractive. “The pond will be kept open for public from 6 am to 8 pm. Guards will be deployed at the entry and exit points of the water body and CMC would sensitise locals on keeping the pond clean,” he said and added that other ponds in the city would be renovated soon. Sources said as many as 60 ponds in the city are lying in bad shape and need immediate renovation.

