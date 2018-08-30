Home States Odisha

Riverside villagers panic as Mahanadi river swells

With Mahanadi river and its tributaries swelling due to release of water from Hirakud Dam, residents of riverside villages in Cuttack district are spending sleepless nights.

Published: 30th August 2018

By Express News Service

People have shifted to safer places as flood water has submerged several villages and slums located on different river beds in the district. Around 1,500 families of various slums, located on Kathajodi river bank from Naraj to Khapuria, have taken shelter on Kathajodi ring road by setting up makeshift tents after their houses were inundated.

Similarly, more than 700 families of slums located on Mahanadi river bank from Naraj to Sikharpur have taken shelter on Mahanadi ring road after flood water entered their houses.

Repeated efforts to contact the district Collector and Emergency Officer for information about the administration’s preparedness to handle the crisis yielded no results.  

Meanwhile, Union Minister for State for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Arjun Ram Meghwal visited Naraj Barrage on Wednesday and reviewed the flow of flood water in both Mahanadi and Kathajodi rivers. The Union Minister also inspected the condition of riverside localities on the ring road.

