Home States Odisha

Section 144 clamped near Odisha Stevedores Limited

With the agitators preventing other willing workers to go inside and resume duty, tension has prevailed in the area.

Published: 30th August 2018 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  The district administration on Wednesday clamped prohibitory order under Section 144 CrPC in front of the main gate of Odisha Stevedores Limited (OSL), Paradip in view of rising tensions following the agitation by helpers and operators of the company.

The executive magistrate, Kujang has also directed Paradip police to take immediate steps to ensure smooth movement of vehicles to and from OSL site. The agitators have been restrained from staging rally, demonstration, strike and dharna within 500 metres radius in and around the office. The helpers and operators under Paradip Karmachari Milita Mancha resorted to cease work and agitation in front of OSL gate and blocked entrance to the site from Tuesday.

With the agitators preventing other willing workers to go inside and resume duty, tension has prevailed in the area. While OSL officials filed a case against the agitators, including Union leader Abhaya Sahoo, the latter stated that the stir would be intensified unless the demands of providing jobs to retrenched 15 helpers, revoking the cancellation of gate pass of 300 workers and other supply of safety equipment to the workers were not fulfilled.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Section 144

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals