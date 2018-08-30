Section 144 clamped near Odisha Stevedores Limited

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The district administration on Wednesday clamped prohibitory order under Section 144 CrPC in front of the main gate of Odisha Stevedores Limited (OSL), Paradip in view of rising tensions following the agitation by helpers and operators of the company.

The executive magistrate, Kujang has also directed Paradip police to take immediate steps to ensure smooth movement of vehicles to and from OSL site. The agitators have been restrained from staging rally, demonstration, strike and dharna within 500 metres radius in and around the office. The helpers and operators under Paradip Karmachari Milita Mancha resorted to cease work and agitation in front of OSL gate and blocked entrance to the site from Tuesday.

With the agitators preventing other willing workers to go inside and resume duty, tension has prevailed in the area. While OSL officials filed a case against the agitators, including Union leader Abhaya Sahoo, the latter stated that the stir would be intensified unless the demands of providing jobs to retrenched 15 helpers, revoking the cancellation of gate pass of 300 workers and other supply of safety equipment to the workers were not fulfilled.