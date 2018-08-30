Home States Odisha

‘Separated twins perfect to be discharged’

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has informed the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) that the separated conjoined twins from Odisha are clinically perfect.

By Express News Service

In a report to the national ST panel, senior administrative officer (coordination cell) of AIIMS Deo Nath Sah stated that no neuro-surgical operation (cranioplasty) is required on the kids for next five years and they can be discharged from the hospital.

“Both Jaga and Balia do not have any fever or seizures. While Jaga’s cardiac evaluation is normal and he eats well, Balia is also accepting diet through mouth. A small tracheostomy tube has been kept in his windpipe and it is likely to be retained for some more time as advised by ENT team,” the report signed by a panel of doctors stated. Both the children can be shifted to their home State for rehabilitation care, it added.  

“Balia’s recovery is guarded and he is likely to remain so neurologically for a long time. This has been explained to his parents before and after surgery several times. No eye or plastic surgery support is required. The children have been provided protective helmets to wear while walking and playing,” the report said.  

The report also stated that significant healthcare infrastructure is available in Odisha and its Government medical colleges and hospitals including AIIMS, Bhubaneswar are well equipped to take care of the twins.

“We shall be happy to provide guidance/care to the children at suitable point of time for their best outcome,” Sah added.

