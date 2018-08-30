Home States Odisha

Suspended OCCL official held for fraud

Published: 30th August 2018 02:13 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested a suspended official of Odisha Construction Corporation Limited (OCCL) for allegedly misappropriating `3.10 crore meant for executing a project work.

He was identified as senior manager, civil Biswajit Biswal. EOW officials said construction work of an internal road at Info Valley in the City was given to OCCL by IDCO in 2017.

The agreement value of the project was `12.90 crore and the work was supposed to be completed by April 21, 2018.

Subsequently, bank accounts were opened in the name of of M/s OCCL for execution of the project and Biswal was authorised to operate the accounts. OCCL authorities had transferred `3.15 crore into the accounts for execution of the work.

However, Biswal did not execute any work and transferred `3.10 crore to other accounts. Company secretary of OCCL Bibhuti Bhusan Sahoo lodged a complaint with the EOW in this regard following which the agency registered a case and arrested Biswal.

