Three arrested by CBI for railway recruitment scam

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The CBI on Wednesday arrested three persons for allegedly creating a fake website of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) to dupe job aspirants. The three are Narayan Patra of Kolkata, Govind Sinha of Howrah and Kishore Chandra Pradhan of Cuttack.

The Central agency officers said a fake website of RVNL was created with counterfeit recruitment notices. Besides, the website also had information on interview dates to deceive the job seekers. During investigation, searches were conducted at six places in West Bengal and Odisha during which CBI officers recovered application forms filled by the victims along with other incrimination articles like mobile phones and laptops.

The original website of RVNL (www.rvnl.org) is used to disseminate information regarding the company, its achievements and other related information. “A case was registered basing on a complaint filed by RVNL, RK Puram, New Delhi. The arrested persons will be taken to New Delhi on transit remand,” a CBI officer said.