Home States Odisha

Two sluice gates of Chitrakonda Dam opened

Season’s first flood water was released from two sluice gates of Chitrakonda Dam, about 60 km from here on Wednesday. 

Published: 30th August 2018 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Season’s first flood water was released from two sluice gates of Chitrakonda Dam, about 60 km from here on Wednesday. Water level of the dam reservoir stood at 1512.3 feet against the full reservoir level of 1,516 feet when water was first released through two gates at 10 am. The decision to release the water was taken by the district administration as the water level in the reservoir is constantly rising for the last fortnight.

Collector Manish Agarwal, Chief Construction Engineer (CCE), Potteru Irrigation Project, Bijaya Kumar Kalta; Executive Engineer of BDP, Adhikari Sailendra Narayan Das; Superintendent Engineer, Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Department, Murali Mohan and Executive Engineer BL Rao were present when the two gates were opened. District administration sources said, about 20,000 cusec water has been released to AP after opening of the two gates and people of Doraguda, Gunthawada and Nuaguda villages at the downstream have been asked to remain alert as there is a possibility of water level rising.

“We are keeping a close watch on the situation,” said Agarwal adding the administration will assess the situation from time to time and take further decision considering the inflow of water to the reservoir. It has nothing to do with Gurupriya bridge, Agarwal said. Principal Secretary, Water Resources Department, Pradeep Kumar Jena said two gates have been opened as per the standards agreed with Andhra Pradesh officials.

As per the agreement, the reservoir needs to maintain water level at 1,512 feet as on September 1 morning, Jena said adding the water level of the dam was above 1512.3 feet on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sluice gates Chitrakonda Dam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals