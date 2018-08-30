Two sluice gates of Chitrakonda Dam opened

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Season’s first flood water was released from two sluice gates of Chitrakonda Dam, about 60 km from here on Wednesday. Water level of the dam reservoir stood at 1512.3 feet against the full reservoir level of 1,516 feet when water was first released through two gates at 10 am. The decision to release the water was taken by the district administration as the water level in the reservoir is constantly rising for the last fortnight.

Collector Manish Agarwal, Chief Construction Engineer (CCE), Potteru Irrigation Project, Bijaya Kumar Kalta; Executive Engineer of BDP, Adhikari Sailendra Narayan Das; Superintendent Engineer, Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Department, Murali Mohan and Executive Engineer BL Rao were present when the two gates were opened. District administration sources said, about 20,000 cusec water has been released to AP after opening of the two gates and people of Doraguda, Gunthawada and Nuaguda villages at the downstream have been asked to remain alert as there is a possibility of water level rising.

“We are keeping a close watch on the situation,” said Agarwal adding the administration will assess the situation from time to time and take further decision considering the inflow of water to the reservoir. It has nothing to do with Gurupriya bridge, Agarwal said. Principal Secretary, Water Resources Department, Pradeep Kumar Jena said two gates have been opened as per the standards agreed with Andhra Pradesh officials.

As per the agreement, the reservoir needs to maintain water level at 1,512 feet as on September 1 morning, Jena said adding the water level of the dam was above 1512.3 feet on Wednesday.