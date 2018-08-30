Waterlogged school cries for attention

Sisir Panigrahy By

Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Waterlogging is a perennial issue that students and teachers of UP School at Aska Road in the city face every monsoon. The school, located in the busy 132 KV Line Colony under Ward 2 of Berhampur Municipal Corporation, is a victim of negligence. While it lacks basic facilities like good classrooms, monsoon is a headache for teachers as they are forced to suspend classes in the wake of waterlogging on the campus.

The school offers education from Classes I to Class 7 and currently has an enrolment of 153 students. It has five teachers including an in-charge headmaster. Established in 1965, the school receives Government grants every year and School and Mass Education department officials visit it frequently. However, the officials donot seem to be bothered about waterlogging and other issues.

Since last fortnight, the city has been experiencing rains at regular intervals. Every time it rains, water enters the school campus. Although classes are called off, water remains stagnant in the school and the campus turns into a mosquito breeding area. There have been instances when snakes have entered classrooms due to wild vegetation around the school. “The school is located right across a busy road and frequent honking of heavy vehicles and two-wheelers is another problem we face during classes,” said a teacher.

The managing committee approached corporator of their Ward to set things right, but the plea fell on deaf ears.

A portion of the school’s boundary wall remains damaged since long but no steps are being taken to repair it. “We send students back to their homes when it rains to avoid any mishap,” reasoned headmaster in-charge RC Das.

District Education Officer S Panda said no complaints about infrastructure in the school has been brought to his notice.