Additional Rs 1.5 crore for Dutee Chand

The Odisha Government on Thursday announced an additional Rs 1.5 crore cash reward for champion sprinter Dutee Chand who bagged a silver in the 200 metre event at the Asian Games, 2018.

Published: 31st August 2018 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Dutee Chand today joined her illustrious compatriots such as PT Usha in the list of athletes who have won more than one medal at the Asian Games (File | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government on Thursday announced an additional Rs 1.5 crore cash reward for champion sprinter Dutee Chand who bagged a silver in the 200 metre event at the Asian Games, 2018 in Jakarta on Wednesday.Apart from the cash award, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the State Government would support Dutee in her preparation for Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

The sprinter, born to a weavers’ family in Jajpur district’s Chaka Gopalpur, had finished second by clocking 23.20 seconds on Wednesday. In fact, it is Dutee’s second silver after her win in the 100 metre event.Dutee, who expressed her gratitude to the State Government, has already made her intention clear by stating she would spend the cash awards on her training.

