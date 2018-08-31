Home States Odisha

Badmul first revenue village under FRA

 Badmul in Angul district has become the first village in the State to be accorded the status of revenue village under Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006 by the State Government.

Published: 31st August 2018 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By BK Rout
Express News Service

ANGUL:  Badmul in Angul district has become the first village in the State to be accorded the status of revenue village under Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006 by the State Government.The tiny village, situated near Angul town, has 74 families with a population of around 400. According to district administration sources, residents of Derjang village, who were displaced in 1961 for Derjang medium irrigation project, were later rehabilitated on forest land and the new settlement was called Badmul.

However, the residents were deprived of any Government benefits as they had been settled on forest land. The residents had been demanding for the last 50 years that their village be converted into a revenue village.The villagers had met Angul Collector Anil Kumar Samal in September 2007 and narrated him their woes. Samal, after listening to their grievances, asked the officials concerned to take steps under FRA 2016 and do the needful on a priority basis. The officials made a proclamation and invited claims from the villagers under the Act.

In the meantime, the residents made a representation to Chhendipada tehsildar that they were using the land around the village for agricultural purposes.The tehsildar accordingly conducted a survey and prepared a map and later submitted a report to the district level forest rights committees. Sources said the district committees, after getting reports from various statutory bodies, approved the proposal and recommended to the Board of Revenue for conversion of the village into a revenue village.

The director of Land Record and Survey, in a notification dated August 27, accorded revenue village status to Badmul village. The villagers expressed their gratitude to the Collector for his efforts in meeting their demands.The Collector too expressed his happiness over the State Government’s decision and said that the residents of the village will now be eligible for Government benefits.

Displaced in 1961
Residents of Derjang village were displaced in 1961 for Derjang medium irrigation project
They were later rehabilitated on forest land and new settlement was called Badmul
The residents were deprived of any Government benefits as they had been settled on forest land
The 50 year-old demand was fulfilled after the village was converted into a revenue one 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Badmul Forest Rights Act Derjang village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing