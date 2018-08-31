Badmul first revenue village under FRA

BK Rout By

Express News Service

ANGUL: Badmul in Angul district has become the first village in the State to be accorded the status of revenue village under Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006 by the State Government.The tiny village, situated near Angul town, has 74 families with a population of around 400. According to district administration sources, residents of Derjang village, who were displaced in 1961 for Derjang medium irrigation project, were later rehabilitated on forest land and the new settlement was called Badmul.

However, the residents were deprived of any Government benefits as they had been settled on forest land. The residents had been demanding for the last 50 years that their village be converted into a revenue village.The villagers had met Angul Collector Anil Kumar Samal in September 2007 and narrated him their woes. Samal, after listening to their grievances, asked the officials concerned to take steps under FRA 2016 and do the needful on a priority basis. The officials made a proclamation and invited claims from the villagers under the Act.

In the meantime, the residents made a representation to Chhendipada tehsildar that they were using the land around the village for agricultural purposes.The tehsildar accordingly conducted a survey and prepared a map and later submitted a report to the district level forest rights committees. Sources said the district committees, after getting reports from various statutory bodies, approved the proposal and recommended to the Board of Revenue for conversion of the village into a revenue village.

The director of Land Record and Survey, in a notification dated August 27, accorded revenue village status to Badmul village. The villagers expressed their gratitude to the Collector for his efforts in meeting their demands.The Collector too expressed his happiness over the State Government’s decision and said that the residents of the village will now be eligible for Government benefits.

