 Bhubaneswar plans new projects ahead of the Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup-2018 

Existing city bus fleet to be augmented, wi-fi accessible from 300 points to be installed in the State Capital by October

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launching ‘Heart Beats for Hockey’ campaign for upcoming Men’s Hockey World Cup at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday | EXPRESS

BHUBANESWAR:  Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) have lined up new projects in the city ahead of the Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup-2018 to be held at Kalinga Stadium, here from November 28 to December 18. CRUT has planned to construct as many as 200 bus queue shelters or modern bus stops at an estimated cost of `20 crore. To ensure better management of city buses, two bus depots in Patrapada and Patia will be set up as part of the project. Officials asserted that by November, more than 100 buses will ply in the city along with the existing fleet. The frequency of buses will also be increased in less covered routes like Chakeisiani, Ghatikia, Sikharchandi and Kalinga Vihar.

BMC officials said mechanical sweeping along 80 km stretch in the city will be launched by two agencies for which the letter of authorisation (LOA) has already been issued. The civic body will ensure that street lights on the stretch are functional. Besides, hoardings, billboards and encroachments will be removed along the route. The wi-fi system will be installed by the end of October and the network can be accessed from 300 points across the Capital. 

The civic body will also undertake street art and mural projects to beautify the city for which selection and panel preparation will be finalised by September 5. Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has provided financial assistance to BMC for setting up heritage signages in the city.In order to make tourists, visiting the city during the mega sporting event, aware of Odisha’s rich cultural heritage, at least five more heritage walks, cycle tours and nature trails apart from the existing Ekamra Walks in Old Town, Monks, Caves and Kings at Khandagiri- Udayagiri and Museum Walks at Crafts Museum and Kala Bhoomi will be being organised jointly by BDA, BMC and Odisha Tourism. Festivals related to food, music and entertainment will be held at Janata Maidan while a storytelling festival will be hosted by BDA in collaboration with Bakul Foundation. 

Bhubaneswar Art Trail will also be organised to showcase the heritage and art of the city of temples by BDA, BMC and Utsha Foundation. The project will be implemented in the 1.3 km stretch of Old Town area of the city. The BDA will take up a plantation drive and a project to beautify major roads in the Capital.

