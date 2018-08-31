Congress slams Government over debt burden

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik on Thursday slammed the State Government for announcing schemes by availing loans even as the debt burden of the State has gone up to a whopping Rs 92,000 crore. Alleging that around 90 per cent of farmers in Odisha are under loan burden, Patnaik said the income generated from farming is not adequate to repay loans in time.

However, the State Government keeps announcing schemes without delving deep into the issues faced by people including farmers, Patnaik said and added that Odisha’s debt burden has touched around 20.73 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product.