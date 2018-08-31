Day after launch, boat service stops 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A fibre boat provided by the district administration to cross Khadag river on August 26 brought smiles on the faces of 500 families of four villages under Kirikuti panchayat in Daringibadi block of Kandhamal district.But, the joy was short-lived as the service was rendered non-operational a day after it was launched in the absence of a boatman.The boat service was launched for the residents of Burangia, Chadakia, Deunji and Nemudi villages in the panchayat after six women were swept away in Khadag river when a rope they were using to cross the river snapped midway on August 21. Some villagers of Burangia, who were on the river bank, rescued the women.

As the news spread, local administration provided the fibre boat and life jackets to help villagers cross the river. As Burangia is thickly populated, its inhabitants use the river mostly to reach the other end. On August 27, the villagers crossed the river but on Tuesday when they went back to the bank to avail the service, they found the boat at the bank and boatman missing. They returned on Wednesday only to find the boat in the same place and boatman absent.

Meanwhile, the boat lies tied to a tree on the bank while the life jackets are dumped in the godown of the consulting agency engaged for construction of a bridge on the river. Owing to repeated demands, a bridge of around 50 metres is being constructed near Burangia, said sources.Villagers said the river flows in knee deep water in other seasons and in the absence of a bridge, the residents cross it using a rope. In rainy season, as the current increases, villagers tie wire ropes to cross the river.

On the other hand, Daringibadi block office sources said keeping in view the situation a fibre boat was purchased at a cost of Rs 75,000 and a boatman from the area was appointed. The boatman is being trained to sail in high currents. The training would be completed in a couple of days and boat would start ferrying villagers.Until then, the rope is the only hope for the villagers.