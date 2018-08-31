Drenched in emotions

By Express News Service

When Odissi artiste Swayam Pragya Sahoo took to the stage, she brought the soul of Mahabharat alive at Rabindra Mandap. In an act of Abhinaya, she depicted the remorse of Kunti after she gave birth to Karna. The stillness of her eyes reflected the pathos in Kunti's life when she flowed Karna in a vessel down the river. The artiste also portrayed the union of Lord Surya and Kunti leading to Karna's creation.

With minimum footwork, she enthralled the audience with the movement of her eyes and expressions. As the evening progressed, a group of 13 artistes presented another Abhinaya based on Lord Shiva. Unlike the previous one, this item had swift and aggressive movements. The artistes depicted the tandav of Lord Shiva with vigour.

Later, Gurushree Samman was presented to Padmashree Guru Mayadhar Raut. The artiste has played a vital role in the popularisation of Odissi. He was the one for whom the dance form received classical 'shastra' based status. The artiste is known to have introduced Mudra Vinyoga in 1995. Some of his most popular compositions are ‘Pashyati Dishi Dishi’ and ‘Priya Charu Shile.’ He has mastered the art of Natyashastra and Abhinaya Darpana.

The Nrutya Saranchana Samman was given to Sangram Pradhan. The Pragnya Prativa award was presented to Vidisha Basumallik for her contribution to Odissi. Aayaan Sahu and Jyotir Aditya Mahapatra were also felicitated for excelling in the contemporary dance category. The audience also witnessed contemporary and folk dance performances.