Encroachments one of the main reason behind Salandi flood

The farmers of Bishnupur and Arnapal panchayat in Bhadrak block, who heaved a sigh of relief after rain lashed the area hoping for a good yield, are now facing difficulties in transplantation.

By Express News Service

BHADRAK : With  several areas in Bhadrak Municipality, cultivated lands and villages under water for the last two days after flash flood in Salandi, officials in the civic body and locals have blamed delay in drain renovation and construction of new drains for the present crisis.The overflowing water of Salandi entered some villages in Bhadrak and Tihidi blocks, submerging agriculture lands and standing crops. 
Though the flood water in Bhadrak Municipality has started receding, the roads in low-lying areas are still waterlogged. Chairman, Bhadrak Municipality, Manas Mohanty said though water level has not crossed the danger level in the river, many areas of the municipality and block have been waterlogged. It is due to the negligence of drainage and Salami Canal division, Mohanty said.

The river banks have been encroached upon and this has obstructed the flow of water. Similarly, despite repeated appeals, the department has not taken steps to clear the encroachments near Arjun bridge choking the flow of water, he added.Mohanty also alleged that had the authorities taken steps before rainy season, the situation could have been averted.

On the other hand, residents of Boadak, Baro and Bilana panchayats in Tihidi block alleged that in the absence of an embankment in riverside of Nalia, a tributary of Salandi, the river water easily entered the villages causing damage. The three panchayats have been affected by flash flood in Salandi. Collector Gyanaranjan Das said the flood situation is normal.

