Farah plans temple-inspired jewellery line

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: “Today’s youngsters, be in metro cities or small cities, are tomorrow’s clients who will influence the buying patterns of their families. So, it is important to build trust and loyalty in younger generation and be true to the craft and business,” said gemologist and eminent jewellery designer Farah Ali Khan here on Thursday. Addressing the ‘Sambad Jewellery Forum 2018’, organised by Odisha’s leading vernacular daily ‘Sambad’, Farah said the Indian market is always looking for unusual designs.

“The domestic market is open to new trends because consumers get red carpet feel in lower price bracket and can easily pass the pieces to the next generation,” she said. Speaking on the jewellery trends, she said, “One can feel like a princess and feel good about owning a piece without having to pay too much for it.” For brands, it is much more challenging.

“Today, where consumers get access to worldover designs, it basically means you are not only competing with next door dealer but also having exposure to more than one client,” Farah said. Having designed for Bollywood celebrities and with 25 years of experience in the field of jewellery designing, Farah sees Bhubaneswar as a new market.

“I try to bring art, architecture and culture of the places I travel to in my jewellery. May be, my next collection would be temple-inspired,” she said. Speaking on the occasion, MD of Lavanya Jewellers Satyendra Mishra said of the 850 tonne of gold obtained, 55 per cent is used up by the jewellery industry in India. Two-thirds of this percentage accounts for rural customers and only one -third for those residing in urban areas, he added.