Home States Odisha

Fast track courts to hear honour killing cases

 The State Government on Thursday announced that trial of honour killing cases will be undertaken by a designated or a fast track court on a day to day basis and concluded within six months from the d

Published: 31st August 2018 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Government on Thursday announced that trial of honour killing cases will be undertaken by a designated or a fast track court on a day to day basis and concluded within six months from the date of taking congnisance of the offence.The announcement came in the guidelines laid down by the Home department in response to a Supreme Court order in this regard on March 27, 2018. In its judgment, the apex court had put in place a slew of preventive, remedial and punitive guidelines against khap panchayats and communal assemblies that target inter-caste and inter-religious couples.

Additional Chief Secretary in the Home department Asit Kumar Tripathy told mediapersons that crimes related to honour killing will be seriously dealt with. “The guidelines or the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), laid down for the district collectors and superintendents of police (SPs), propose preventive and remedial measures to stop the menace,” he said.The Home department asked officials to take steps to identify districts, sub-divisions and villages which are prone to honour killing or assembly of khap panchayats. 

The SP of each district has been asked to identify sub-divisions and villages and ensure that the officers in-charge of the police stations in these areas are extra cautious regarding any incident of inter-caste and inter-religious marriage under their jurisdiction.“Any information about proposed gathering of khap panchayat received by a police officer should be immediately shared with superior officers and SP, who can then take steps to prevent such a gathering or meeting by talking to the individuals concerned ,” one of the guidelines stated.

The SOP also stated that such meetings, if video-recorded, could be used as evidence, if need be. “The inspector-in-charge of police station will forthwith lodge an FIR and take prompt action under appropriate provisions of law under direct and personal supervision of a top officer, who is leading the investigation,” it said.

The guidelines said in spite of the measures taken by the Government, if such a meeting takes place, a senior police officer (superintendent of police/deputy superintendent of police) will have to be present at the spot to see that no such decision is taken which may cause harm to a couple or members of their family.Report on such a meeting will be submitted by the SP/DSP to the district magistrate/sub-divisional magistrate for issuing orders to take preventive steps. The SOP also warned of action against district and police officers who fail to take timely measures.“Departmental action will be taken against officers for deliberate negligence, misconduct and failure to observe the aforesaid directions as per service rules,” it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing