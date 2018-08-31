Fast track courts to hear honour killing cases

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Thursday announced that trial of honour killing cases will be undertaken by a designated or a fast track court on a day to day basis and concluded within six months from the date of taking congnisance of the offence.The announcement came in the guidelines laid down by the Home department in response to a Supreme Court order in this regard on March 27, 2018. In its judgment, the apex court had put in place a slew of preventive, remedial and punitive guidelines against khap panchayats and communal assemblies that target inter-caste and inter-religious couples.

Additional Chief Secretary in the Home department Asit Kumar Tripathy told mediapersons that crimes related to honour killing will be seriously dealt with. “The guidelines or the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), laid down for the district collectors and superintendents of police (SPs), propose preventive and remedial measures to stop the menace,” he said.The Home department asked officials to take steps to identify districts, sub-divisions and villages which are prone to honour killing or assembly of khap panchayats.

The SP of each district has been asked to identify sub-divisions and villages and ensure that the officers in-charge of the police stations in these areas are extra cautious regarding any incident of inter-caste and inter-religious marriage under their jurisdiction.“Any information about proposed gathering of khap panchayat received by a police officer should be immediately shared with superior officers and SP, who can then take steps to prevent such a gathering or meeting by talking to the individuals concerned ,” one of the guidelines stated.

The SOP also stated that such meetings, if video-recorded, could be used as evidence, if need be. “The inspector-in-charge of police station will forthwith lodge an FIR and take prompt action under appropriate provisions of law under direct and personal supervision of a top officer, who is leading the investigation,” it said.

The guidelines said in spite of the measures taken by the Government, if such a meeting takes place, a senior police officer (superintendent of police/deputy superintendent of police) will have to be present at the spot to see that no such decision is taken which may cause harm to a couple or members of their family.Report on such a meeting will be submitted by the SP/DSP to the district magistrate/sub-divisional magistrate for issuing orders to take preventive steps. The SOP also warned of action against district and police officers who fail to take timely measures.“Departmental action will be taken against officers for deliberate negligence, misconduct and failure to observe the aforesaid directions as per service rules,” it added.