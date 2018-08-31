First meeting of Maha tribunal on September 29

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Mahanadi river water disputes tribunal has issued notice to all five States to attend its first meeting on September 29 at New Delhi to place their respective stand on the issue.This will be the first meeting of the tribunal after its formation on March 12. The tribunal has issued notice under Rule 4 of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Rules, 1959 to the State Governments of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh to attend the meeting.

The Centre had constituted the tribunal on the request of Odisha Government made under section 3 of Inter-State River Water Disputes (ISRWD) Act, 1956. Earlier, the tribunal had issued notice to Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh Governments to nominate their representatives for adjudication of Mahanadi river water disputes latest by August 6, 2018. Odisha Government had opposed the construction of dams and barrages on the upstream of Mahanadi by Chhattisgarh alleging that the move will dry up the river on Odisha side during summer. Besides affecting the flow of water downstream, construction of the barrages will also have adverse impact on drinking water availability and farming.

Odisha Government had also alleged that Chhattisgarh consumes water in excess of the share they were promised in an earlier agreement. However, Chhattisgarh has been against the setting up of the tribunal as it claims that the water sharing agreement was only made with Madhya Pradesh Government, before it was carved out of the State in 2000. The ruling BJD has made the Mahanadi river water dispute an issue and launched Statewide agitation requesting the Centre to pressurise Chhattisgarh to stop all ongoing construction till the row is resolved.