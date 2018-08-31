Jail luxury for crorepati officer couple 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The officer couple, arrested by the State Vigilance on Thursday for possessing assets over `6.87 crore, led a life of obscene luxury. The two flats they owned at Madhusudan Nagar was fitted with central air conditioning system valued at over `7.85 lakh. That’s not all. The couple - Nalini Kumari Prusty and husband Bijay Ketan Sahu - had a sauna steam bath system worth `3 lakh and an electric bath tub estimated at `1.5 lakh. The property had a home theatre worth `9 lakh, two Samsung LED TVs worth about `8.29 lakh along with beds and sofas valued at `4.91 lakh.

Nalini is an Odisha Finance Service officer (OFS) working with OPEPA while Bijay is a Tehsildar at Chhatrapur. The total wealth unearthed by the Vigilance is reported to be the highest in a disproportionate assets case. The two flats they owned are worth `3.14 crore and 1.34 crore was spent on the interior decor.

On the day, the anti-corruption agency continued searches at the couple’s residence and office premises to probe their investments in shares, debentures, bonds, mutual funds, postal deposits and other private investments. The value of the assets is expected to go up after completion of the investigation.

Presently, based on their income, expenditure and assets, the couple is in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of `5.05 crore. Nalini was working with OPEPA since 2015 and her total service period is of 19 years. Her husband has a service period of 13 years.The couple was produced in court which rejected their bail plea and remanded them to judicial custody till September 12.