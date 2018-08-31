Home States Odisha

Nostalgia of 90s: Theme for Alma Fiesta

The theme is about all that fascinated and kept children or teenagers entertained during the nineties.

The fest will be held in January next year.

By Express News Service

The three-day annual socio-cultural fest of IIT Bhubaneswar, Alma Fiesta, will take you down the memory lane in 2019. The students have come up with the theme for the next year's event. The theme is about all that fascinated and kept children or teenagers entertained during the nineties. The student organisers have uploaded a promotional video of the theme titled 'The 90s carnival: a nostalgic ride."

The video starts off with slides featuring captures of the most-played computer games during nineties. The video takes you back to the days when the teenagers would spend hours playing Castle of Dragon, an offering from Athena and Seta. It was a side-scrolling platform game. The player had to rescue the princess by slaying the virtual dragon. It also features the popular motorcycle racing game of Road Rash, reminding the viewers of the Neveda Valley.

It turns more nostalgic as it refers to the popular TV shows of Doordarshan and cartoon characters like Tom and Jerry and Dexture. At one point, the voice-over mentions how lives revolved around the next ball, wicket or the boundary during 90s. "Ask a 90s kid about his childhood and you'll notice a pretty smile on his or her face. That time, with less of a competitive rat race and more unbridled fun, no traces of technology but countless random memories of pillow forts, hide and seek and throwing rocks to bring down ripe mangoes, our childhood is certainly etched vividly in our memories," said Vipul Jain, the chief-coordinator of the fest and an IITian.

