Home States Odisha

NSIC pacts for youth skills

The National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC) on Thursday signed three MoUs to expand technology adoption across MSMEs to enhance skills of youths in the State.

Published: 31st August 2018 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC) on Thursday signed three MoUs to expand technology adoption across MSMEs to enhance skills of youths in the State.The agreements were signed at the SC/ST State conclave-cum-exhibition here in presence of Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of State MSME Giriraj Singh.

NSIC signed an MoU with SAP India Pvt Ltd to leverage the well-established network of NSIC Technical Services Centres and other institutions working under its administrative control to create a future-ready workforce through training on ‘Business One’ software.Another pact was signed between Rourkela Steel Plant and National Scheduled Tribe Finance Development Corporation (NSTFDC).

As per the agreement, a livelihood business incubator will be set up at Rourkela with financial support from the Corporation for enhanching self-employment potential of tribal youths. NSIC also signed a pact with Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to provide financial support to village-level entrepreneurs.Among others, President and Managing Director of SAP Indian Subcontinent Deb Deep Sengupta and NSIC Chairman and Managing Director Tavindra Nath were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NSIC pacts National Small Industries Corporation Limited youth skills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing