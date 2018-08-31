NSIC pacts for youth skills

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC) on Thursday signed three MoUs to expand technology adoption across MSMEs to enhance skills of youths in the State.The agreements were signed at the SC/ST State conclave-cum-exhibition here in presence of Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of State MSME Giriraj Singh.

NSIC signed an MoU with SAP India Pvt Ltd to leverage the well-established network of NSIC Technical Services Centres and other institutions working under its administrative control to create a future-ready workforce through training on ‘Business One’ software.Another pact was signed between Rourkela Steel Plant and National Scheduled Tribe Finance Development Corporation (NSTFDC).

As per the agreement, a livelihood business incubator will be set up at Rourkela with financial support from the Corporation for enhanching self-employment potential of tribal youths. NSIC also signed a pact with Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to provide financial support to village-level entrepreneurs.Among others, President and Managing Director of SAP Indian Subcontinent Deb Deep Sengupta and NSIC Chairman and Managing Director Tavindra Nath were present.